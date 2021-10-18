48,925 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of THMA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

