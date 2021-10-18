Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $974,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $23.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

