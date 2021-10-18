Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

