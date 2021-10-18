Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $20,094,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock worth $235,887,356. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $287.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

