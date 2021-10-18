$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. AON reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AON by 36.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AON by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 44.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AON opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.07 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $311.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

