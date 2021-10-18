Fmr LLC Sells 249,590 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Celsius worth $114,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius stock opened at $88.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.07 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

