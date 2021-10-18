FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

