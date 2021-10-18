Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,748 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.