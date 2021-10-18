Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,477 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

