Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,619 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $125.54 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

