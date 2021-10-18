Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 750 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of The Andersons worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 218,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Andersons by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

