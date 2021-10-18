Axa S.A. Sells 22,300 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

