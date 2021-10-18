Axa S.A. Has $1.25 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 148.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 140.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,734 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $101.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

