$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.