Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2,339.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -314.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -295.83%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

