$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.