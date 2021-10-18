Axa S.A. Sells 34,700 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $53.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

