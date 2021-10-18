Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

