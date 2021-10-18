Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $121.04.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

