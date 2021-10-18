Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 39,748 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 491,461 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.