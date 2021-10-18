NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 263,302 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.99 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

