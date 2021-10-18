Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

