Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Drops By 33.3%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

