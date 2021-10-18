Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.24. Trigano has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $215.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a research note on Friday.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

