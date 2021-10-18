TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $19.01.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
