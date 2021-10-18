TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

