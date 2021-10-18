Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 57.5% in September

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

