Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,414 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of The New York Times worth $90,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

