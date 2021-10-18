Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 78,573 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.82% of MSA Safety worth $572,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $150.33 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

