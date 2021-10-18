Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 18,804 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Saia worth $583,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Shares of SAIA opened at $261.56 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

