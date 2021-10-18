Geode Capital Management LLC Has $84.99 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $84,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.11 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.