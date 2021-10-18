Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,261 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Rapid7 worth $88,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $120.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.