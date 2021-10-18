Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $86,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 217,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

