TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,244 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of TG Therapeutics worth $83,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,535,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

