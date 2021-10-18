Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $87,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $181.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

