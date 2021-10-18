Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,809 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $54,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $211.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.97. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

