Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Masimo worth $56,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $286.12 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day moving average of $251.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

