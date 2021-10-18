Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,815 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -896.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

