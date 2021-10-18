Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 30 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

NYSE LAD opened at $337.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

