Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 914 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

