Vanguard Group Inc. Has $604.67 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $604,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

