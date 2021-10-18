Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.56% of EQT worth $594,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 821.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.81 on Monday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.