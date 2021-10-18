4,282 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 446,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 769.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after buying an additional 364,398 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

