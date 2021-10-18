Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 719,200.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Professional Planning now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $127.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

