Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.01 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

