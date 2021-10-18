Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

