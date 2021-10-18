5,427 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares in the last quarter.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,957.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

