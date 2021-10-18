Fmr LLC Makes New $121.25 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 542,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,245,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,354,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $358.71 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.