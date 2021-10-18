Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.56 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

