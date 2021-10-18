Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

