Fmr LLC Purchases 531,797 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.70% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $119,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,431 shares of company stock valued at $33,035,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.